US Bans Huawei, ZTE and Other 3 Chinese Tech Companies Citing National Security Concerns

Summary：11/25/2022 The US has banned a number of Chinese tech companies, among them telecom gear companies Huawei and ZTE, drone maker Dahua, surveillance camera provider Hikvision and radio system maker Hytera. FCC cited national security concerns for the decision.
