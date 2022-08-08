PRELUDE TO THE SERIES “ALLY: ALL OF US”😢

Also from Shelly & Ally

The truth is coming like a flood. There is nothing left to lose.

Child protective services, Freemason police, Freemason/Illuminati Black Panthers, Child trafficking and raping witches, Elite Celebrities, warlocks, pimps, pedophiles, those who faked their deaths with the help of the black elite and military, the Outlaws, those who did MK-ultra programming and satanic ritual abuse on Ally and many other children should be very afraid.

Continued: When programming breaks...Secrets are no longer safe.

Stay Tuned for the next Segment!

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https://youtu.be/NbkWSH_O7Q