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The Mystery of Hitler: The Enigma, the Unknown Man...
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235 views • April 20, 2021
The great Belgian, Leon Degrelle, was invited to stay with Hitler and knew Hitler personally. What does he have to say about Hitler? Here we get a view of Hitler that is different to the nonsense that the Jews put out all the time. Here we discuss Hitler as a person, as a common, poor, White man.
This video contains a message from a real German, that I would like to share with Whites.
We also take a look at the excellent work Evalion from Canada did, a few years back, in educating large amounts of people about Hitler.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
This video contains a message from a real German, that I would like to share with Whites.
We also take a look at the excellent work Evalion from Canada did, a few years back, in educating large amounts of people about Hitler.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
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