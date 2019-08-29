You Will Never Throw Away Eggshells After Watching This: The U.S. food industry accumulates 150,000 tons of eggshell waste every-year. Chicken eggshells, which are the primary type of eggshell waste accounted for, are made up of 93 to 97 percent calcium-carbonate, in addition to calcium, nitrogen and phosphoric acid. These nutrients make eggshells an ideal choice for garden use.

Here are 6 reasons why you should not throw away eggshells

1.Recycle eggshells to grow seedlings. Eggshells can be used to grow small seedlings indoors. When the seedling is ready to be planted outside, place the shell and seedling directly in the ground. The eggshell will decompose over-time and help fertilize the soil.



2.Use eggshells to improve compost. Gardeners frequently add lime to compost to correct acidity problems in garden soil. Lime is made-up of calcium-carbonate, which is the main nutrient in eggshells. Rather than purchase lime, recycle eggshells to amend compost.

• Crush eggshells and add them directly to the compost. To decrease the decomposition time, dry the eggshells in an oven and grind them using a blender before adding them to the compost.



3.Recycle eggshells as fertilizer for the garden. Eggshells contain calcium, phosphorus, sulfur and potassium, which help make plants healthy.

• Rinse eggshells. Allow the eggshells to dry, and place them in a bowl or large container.

Grind the eggshells using a pestle, which is a hand-held tool used for mashing or grinding substances. If you do not have a pestle, grind the eggshells in a blender. The smaller the eggshell pieces, the faster they will break down in the soil.

Add the shells to your garden and mix them into the soil.



4.Add eggshells to the bottom of garden containers and pots. The eggshells will add calcium to the soil in the containers, provide drainage and deter cutworms and slugs.

• Place crushed eggshells in the bottom of empty pots before adding soil. Do not grind the eggshells, but crush them by hand so the shells are in pieces.



5.Use recycled eggshells to deter snails and slugs. The abrasive, sharp edges of the eggshells keep snails and slugs from crossing the shells to get to the plants.

• Crush eggshells into pieces. Do not grind the shells, but crush the shells by hand. The shells should have sharp, rough edges.



Scatter the crushed eggshells around plants affected by snails or slugs. For best-results, place the eggshells in a circular-pattern around the plants





6.Treat Irritated Skin: Eggshells are sharp. As such, you would think that rubbing them on your skin would irritate the skin, not heal it. And while it's true that a handful of eggshells rubbed directly on your arm would not feel good, a treatment made of shells and apple-cider-vinegar can help treat inflamed or cut skin.

Simply leave some crushed-up eggshells in a bowl with vinegar until the shells dissolve (it will take a day or two), and then rub it on your skin and start feeling better! Eggshells are high in calcium, and calcium is a time-honored remedy for skin problems from acne to rashes.





NOTE: The materials and the information contained on Natural ways channel are provided for general and educational purposes only and do not constitute any legal, medical or other professional advice on any subject matter. None of the information on our videos is a substitute for a diagnosis and treatment by your health professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider prior to starting any new diet or treatment and with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. If you have or suspect that you have a medical problem, promptly contact your health care provide.