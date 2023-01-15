WORLD BANK: GLOBAL RECESSION! - Globalists Plot Economic COLLAPSE! - What You Need To Know!

SIGN UP WITH PATRIOT GOLD HERE:https://www.patriotgoldgroup.com/i/youtube-alternative
Josh Sigurdson reports on the warning by the World Bank of a global recession after years of denying the obvious.
Previously the World Bank warned of a minimal correction but are now eating their words. They had previously forecast a global growth of 3% but have now changed their prediction to 1.7% which obviously is a massively different scenario.
Two negative quarters of GDP is what defines a recession. The United States saw three negative quarters of GDP and most of the banking establishment still maintains that a recession has not yet arrived. They are changing economic definitions hoping to mitigate the collapse, but it is too little too late and clearly by design as we move into a new economic order... BRICS.
