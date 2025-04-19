IoT Course - Invited Seminar - Intra-body Communications Northeastern University UBwinslab

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=yT57KkTh2TI

.

Pfizer and Beam Enter Exclusive Multi-Target Research Collaboration to Advance Novel In Vivo Base Editing Programs for a Range of Rare Diseases

https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-release/press-release-detail/pfizer-and-beam-enter-exclusive-multi-target-research

￼￼￼￼





.

Human Augmentation The Dawn Of A New PARADIGM NATO strategic implications project https://search.brave.com/search?q=Human+Augmentation+The+Dawn+Of+A+New+PARADIGM+NATO+strategic+implications+project&source=android

￼

￼

.





https://x.com/fear2022/status/1811204161662324893?t=w8tD-nXjSFtFLvQyT-DOjQ&s=19





ISO Foresight

Biotechnology

Gene editing Synthetic biology

https://www.iso.org/fr/home/about-iso/what-we-do/research/foresight/biotechnology.html

￼￼

.

https://x.com/fear2022/status/1811208646673506712?t=59-jNnu-hVzE0KrxWSCkqA&s=19





ISO 5058-1:2021(en)

Biotechnology — Genome editing — Part 1: Vocabulary

https://www.iso.org/obp/ui/#iso:std:iso:5058:-1:ed-1:v1:en

￼

.

NIH: A novel mRNA modification may impact the human genetic code

2018

https://irp.nih.gov/accomplishments/a-novel-mrna-modification-may-impact-the-human-genetic-code

.

PFIZER: "mRNA technology is a good fit for gene editing. We want to make these editing proteins for just a short period of time to modify the genome" https://www.pfizer.com/news/behind-the-science/unlocking-power-our-bodys-protein-factory

￼￼

.

Gene Patenting and Human Health

Australia

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS OVER GENETIC MATERIALS AND GENETIC AND RELATED

TECHNOLOGIES

December 2002

The Commission is to report to the Attorney-General by 30 June 2004.

Daryl Williams ATTORNEY-GENERAL of Australia (1993-2004)

(Looks like it was uploaded/re-uploaded/publicly available 2019)

PDF: https://www.alrc.gov.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/DP68.pdf (816 pages)

￼￼￼￼￼￼￼

.

Better ways

to do research:

An overview of methods and technologies

that can replace animals in biomedical

research and testing:

South Australian Productivity Commission

Inquiry into Health and Medical Research 2020

https://www.google.com/search?q=Better+ways%0D%0Ato+do+research%3A%0D%0AAn+overview+of+methods+and+technologies%0D%0Athat+can+replace+animals+in+biomedical%0D%0Aresearch+and+testing+South+Australian+Productivity+Commission%0D%0AInquiry+into+Health+and+Medical+Research&sca_esv=89057ef455d933eb&sca_upv=1&sxsrf=ADLYWIL0vgi6TGb38kEznocbZ7zqM0cYHA%3A1721624935299&source=hp&ei=Z-mdZpSmEI2YptQPz_246AQ&oq=Better+ways%0D%0Ato+do+research%3A%0D%0AAn+overview+of+methods+and+technologies%0D%0Athat+can+replace+animals+in+biomedical%0D%0Aresearch+and+testing+South+Australian+Productivity+Commission%0D%0AInquiry+into+Health+and+Medical+Research&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCLRAUJldHRlciB3YXlzCnRvIGRvIHJlc2VhcmNoOgpBbiBvdmVydmlldyBvZiBtZXRob2RzIGFuZCB0ZWNobm9sb2dpZXMKdGhhdCBjYW4gcmVwbGFjZSBhbmltYWxzIGluIGJpb21lZGljYWwKcmVzZWFyY2ggYW5kIHRlc3RpbmcgU291dGggQXVzdHJhbGlhbiBQcm9