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Covid 19 Commonsense
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41 views • June 08, 2021
More than half of the US has taken at least one Covid 19 shot. More than half have no idea what the "vaccine" is, how it works, or whether or not it is either safe or effective. Now that Dr. Fauci has perjured himself by lying to the US Senate, Americans must look for another leader, one that knows the truth and that they can trust.
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