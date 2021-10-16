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The Troubling Role of Glyphosate in COVID-19 (Stephanie Seneff)
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147 views • October 16, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/10/16/stephanie-seneff-glyphosate.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art3HL&cid=20211016_HL2&mid=DM1019867&rid=1294164041
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
Your body substitutes glyphosate for glycine, and in so doing, poisons your body’s machinery for creating proteins
In normal physiology, processes in your mitochondria ensure deuterium depletion. If your mitochondria are damaged by glyphosate, they’re not going to be able to eliminate the deuterium properly and the buildup of deuterium may contribute to chronic disease
Glyphosate may play an important role in cases of severe COVID-19. If you've accumulated a lot of glyphosate in your tissues, your immune cells will be impaired, making it difficult to clear the virus
To avoid glyphosate exposure, the most important strategy is to eat certified organic foods whenever possible, and eat/drink more sulfur-containing foods, organic grass fed milk and butter, glacier water, animal fats and probiotic foods
To help mitigate the toxic effects of glyphosate, you can take an inexpensive glycine supplement
This article was previously published February 28, 2021, and has been updated with new information.
In this interview, Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D., a senior research scientist at MIT, reviews the health impacts of glyphosate. She has just finished writing a book about glyphosate called "Toxic Legacy: How the Weedkiller Glyphosate is Destroying Our Health and the Environment," which is expected to be published in June 2021.
For years, glyphosate was assumed safe and claims of toxicity were vehemently denied. But in recent years, studies on glyphosate have been demonstrating toxicity even at very low levels. Seneff also believes glyphosate exposure may be a key player in cases of severe COVID-19, which we'll unravel in this interview.
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
Your body substitutes glyphosate for glycine, and in so doing, poisons your body’s machinery for creating proteins
In normal physiology, processes in your mitochondria ensure deuterium depletion. If your mitochondria are damaged by glyphosate, they’re not going to be able to eliminate the deuterium properly and the buildup of deuterium may contribute to chronic disease
Glyphosate may play an important role in cases of severe COVID-19. If you've accumulated a lot of glyphosate in your tissues, your immune cells will be impaired, making it difficult to clear the virus
To avoid glyphosate exposure, the most important strategy is to eat certified organic foods whenever possible, and eat/drink more sulfur-containing foods, organic grass fed milk and butter, glacier water, animal fats and probiotic foods
To help mitigate the toxic effects of glyphosate, you can take an inexpensive glycine supplement
This article was previously published February 28, 2021, and has been updated with new information.
In this interview, Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D., a senior research scientist at MIT, reviews the health impacts of glyphosate. She has just finished writing a book about glyphosate called "Toxic Legacy: How the Weedkiller Glyphosate is Destroying Our Health and the Environment," which is expected to be published in June 2021.
For years, glyphosate was assumed safe and claims of toxicity were vehemently denied. But in recent years, studies on glyphosate have been demonstrating toxicity even at very low levels. Seneff also believes glyphosate exposure may be a key player in cases of severe COVID-19, which we'll unravel in this interview.
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