Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for April 7, 2023

Quo Vadis





Apr 8, 2023





Dear children, turn to My Jesus.





He loves you and forgives you.





Repent.





My Jesus waits for you with Open Arms.





He gave Himself for your salvation and will always act with Mercy if ye are reconciled with Him through the Sacrament of Confession.





Turn ye away from what passes away and seek the things of Heaven.





Do not be ye like Pilate who, for fear of losing that which passes away, washed his hands before the crowd and handed Jesus over.





When there is sincere repentance, My Jesus always forgives and blesses with great graces.





Look ye to the cross and seek the One who loved you first.





Do not be ungrateful.





Testify with your own life that ye belong to the Lord.





Humanity has become blind because men have turned away from My Jesus.





Behold the opportune time for your return.





Love and defend the truth.





Days will come when men and women of faith will be prevented from announcing My Son Jesus.





The great and painful persecution will come.





Do not forget: Your weapon of defence will always be the truth.





Look around you and will see the Signs of God.





Open ye your hearts and ye will be able to understand His Designs for your lives.





Onward without fear!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace..





