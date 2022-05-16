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Russian Armed Forces De-Miners have Cleared the Stronghold of the Ukrainian forces in the area of Schastia Thermal Power Plant. 051622
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60 views • May 16, 2022
Russian Armed Forces deminers have cleared the stronghold of the Ukrainian forces in the area of Schastia thermal power plant (TPP).
🔹 During the retreat of the Ukrainian troops, the territory of the TPP and the surrounding area, including numerous fortifications, were mined with anti-tank and anti-personnel mines.
🔹 In the former AFU positions in the dugouts, Russian servicemen discovered a remote mine detonation system and defused dozens of tripwires and traps. Non-extractable explosive devices were destroyed on the spot.
🔹 During the retreat of the Ukrainian troops, the territory of the TPP and the surrounding area, including numerous fortifications, were mined with anti-tank and anti-personnel mines.
🔹 In the former AFU positions in the dugouts, Russian servicemen discovered a remote mine detonation system and defused dozens of tripwires and traps. Non-extractable explosive devices were destroyed on the spot.
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