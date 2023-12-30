Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
John Kerry announces the need for a war-like effort to collapse the global farming industry
channel image
GalacticStorm
2180 Subscribers
Shop now
179 views
Published Yesterday

Climate grifter extraordinaire, John Kerry, announces the need for a war-like effort to collapse the global farming industry, in order to tackle the imaginary "climate crisis".

"You just can't continue to both warm the planet, while also expecting to feed it. It doesn't work... So we have to reduce emissions from the food system."

An evil hoax. 

Source: https://madmaxworld.tv/watch?id=647742adf6134e1e8dbc8492

Keywords
green new dealclimate change hoaxclimate cultclimate scamgreat resetglobal elitesenergy crisisnetzero

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket