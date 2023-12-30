Climate grifter extraordinaire, John Kerry, announces the need for a war-like effort to collapse the global farming industry, in order to tackle the imaginary "climate crisis".
"You just can't continue to both warm the planet, while also expecting to feed it. It doesn't work... So we have to reduce emissions from the food system."
An evil hoax.
Source: https://madmaxworld.tv/watch?id=647742adf6134e1e8dbc8492
