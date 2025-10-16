© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gaza Cease-Fire Begins - Family Goes North Finds Their Home Destroyed By The Sick Sadistic Evil IDF
يوميات سمر الفلسطينية
@um-mousa
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=icqtFFnulqw
تعبنا وشقانا راح بغمضة عين 💔قدر الله وما شاء فعل
We are tired and our hard work is gone in the blink of an eye 💔God predestined and did whatever he wanted