Aerial Artistry - Random boaters 2023-06-24 - part A

We found a few opportunities to send a drone over the lake to capture random people having fun... fishing, cruising, tubing, you name it.

If you see anyone you know, please tag them. Maybe they would be interested in a longer video of a family day of fun on the lake?

Message us on Facebook or sign up on our website to request a video of your next adventure... www.AerialArtistry.CA

Facebook: @AerialArtistryCA

Instagram: @AerialArtistryCA

Rumble: @AerialArtistryCA

Brighteon: AerialArtistryCA

YouTube: @AerialArtistryCA

Pinterest: @AerialArtistryCA

LinkedIn: AerialArtistryCA

Music: Bensound.com/free-music-for-videos

License code: TEZMJVWLFF6OVE47