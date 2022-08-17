Bannon: CCP Is On The Brink Of Financial And Economic Collapse

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https://gnews.org/post/p199a925a
In an interview of the war room on August 10th, Mr. Bannon talked about the deteriorating economic environment such as inflation and long-term recession that the world is facing. He believed the various economic policies and measures implemented by governments in the past are indeed a cause of the current situation. Meanwhile, people should be prepared for a long-term, full-scale recession. However, at the same time, it is also important to pay attention to the possible effects on the world due to the economic collapse in Communist China