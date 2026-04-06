IRGC Waves 96 & 97 of Operation True Promise 4

Waves 96 and 97 of Operation True Promise 4: (posted late yesterday)

In response to strikes on the Karaj bridge and Mahshahr petrochemicals, Iran set American and Zionist energy infrastructure ablaze across the region:

🔸 Fuel refinery supplying Israeli fighter jets — main sections destroyed

🔸 ExxonMobil and Chevron gas facilities in Saudi Arabia and UAE struck

🔸 American petrochemical facility in Erbil and UAE — massive fire

🔸 Sitra petrochemical in Bahrain — massive fire, key sections destroyed

🔸 Shuaiba petrochemical in Kuwait — massive fire, complete shutdown

🔸 US commanders gathering point near Mohammed Al-Ahmad Naval Base, Kuwait — destroyed

🔸 Israeli vessel "King Two Star" struck with Qadir cruise missile in Jebel Ali — currently on fire

🔸 HIMARS ammunition depots on Bubiyan Island, Kuwait — destroyed

🔸 Petrochemical storage near Dimona struck

15 Americans confirmed killed or wounded in yesterday's UAE strike.

Multiple vessels blocked at the Strait of Hormuz for lacking transit permits. Total drones shot down: 140.

"Any attack on civilian targets will be met with a double response. If repeated — our retaliatory operations will be far more devastating, and the losses will be multiplied several times over."