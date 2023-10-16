Douglas Macgregor: It has been America last on every level.

Douglas Macgregor:
The last people who are consulted, the last people who are benefiting from anything in Washington are Americans.
It has been America last on every level. It has to end. And it will end. Unfortunately I think we will have to be pushed over the cliff and into the Abyss. And that's where I think we are headed.
@DougAMacgregor
https://x.com/DougAMacgregor/status/1713700018282954946?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.