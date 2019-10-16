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Beautiful + Most Difficult -Piano Compositions (Vol. One)
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33 views • October 16, 2019
We don't need no stinkin' transhumanism or merging with AI. Here's 1 area of proof:
1) Writing songs which inspire deep thought and feelings 150 to 350 years ago. 2) Inventing the Piano. 3) Committing most difficult pieces to memory + playing them perfectly today. TO MAKE LARGE SCREEN, RIGHT CLICK VIDEO, SELECT FULL SCREEN
1) Writing songs which inspire deep thought and feelings 150 to 350 years ago. 2) Inventing the Piano. 3) Committing most difficult pieces to memory + playing them perfectly today. TO MAKE LARGE SCREEN, RIGHT CLICK VIDEO, SELECT FULL SCREEN
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