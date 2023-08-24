End-Time Beast 2: Two Horns Like A Lamb

September 3rd, 2017
Pastor Dean Odle continues his series on end-time Bible prophecy. This week, we will look at the beast that has two horns like a lamb that rises out of the earth in Revelation 13. This beast looks like a lamb but speaks like the Dragon. Do not be fooled by the deception of the false prophet!
