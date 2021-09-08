Together for the Netherlands

Guus Schoonewille, September 5, 2021Amsterdam "Samen voor Nederland" protest, 5 september 2021The Netherlands is sick of it. Rightly so.I went to have a look myself and made this video, just in case there's talk of a few hundred protesters again... this is the reality. I stopped at Dam Square, I couldn't get through the crowd there anymore, but the streets around it were also VERY full.(Yes, they did it again. Media mentioned 10K. Doesn't look like 10K to me )Thanks for all the beautiful smiles I encountered along the way. What a beautiful people all. Heart warming.Sharing this post is nice! Show the world that we, in the Netherlands on September 20, will not introduce apartheid and access passports.PS, my name is Guus Schoonewille, such a mainstream media photographer :)