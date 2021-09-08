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Together for the Netherlands
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120 views • September 08, 2021
Guus Schoonewille, September 5, 2021
Amsterdam "Samen voor Nederland" protest, 5 september 2021
The Netherlands is sick of it. Rightly so.
I went to have a look myself and made this video, just in case there's talk of a few hundred protesters again... this is the reality. I stopped at Dam Square, I couldn't get through the crowd there anymore, but the streets around it were also VERY full.
(Yes, they did it again. Media mentioned 10K. Doesn't look like 10K to me )
Thanks for all the beautiful smiles I encountered along the way. What a beautiful people all. Heart warming.
.
Sharing this post is nice! Show the world that we, in the Netherlands on September 20, will not introduce apartheid and access passports.
.
PS, my name is Guus Schoonewille, such a mainstream media photographer :)
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/guus-schoonewille-525a86127_greenpass-holland-netherlands-activity-6840262802796527616-yeLh/
Amsterdam "Samen voor Nederland" protest, 5 september 2021
The Netherlands is sick of it. Rightly so.
I went to have a look myself and made this video, just in case there's talk of a few hundred protesters again... this is the reality. I stopped at Dam Square, I couldn't get through the crowd there anymore, but the streets around it were also VERY full.
(Yes, they did it again. Media mentioned 10K. Doesn't look like 10K to me )
Thanks for all the beautiful smiles I encountered along the way. What a beautiful people all. Heart warming.
.
Sharing this post is nice! Show the world that we, in the Netherlands on September 20, will not introduce apartheid and access passports.
.
PS, my name is Guus Schoonewille, such a mainstream media photographer :)
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/guus-schoonewille-525a86127_greenpass-holland-netherlands-activity-6840262802796527616-yeLh/
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