Rx for respiratory health

I would credit this guy for creating this education on home-brew, do-it-yourself respiratory health, but I don't know where I got it from or who he is. He does, however, look, speak and act like an MD.



Anyway, you can do this with normal over-the-counter stuff from your local stores and it coincides with favorable experiences I have had. Give it a go. Safe, and quite likely effective for a very common assault on our good health ... chest congestion.



One tiny quibble of mine is that we grew from generic salt to a healthier "sea salt", then further evolved to "Himalayan salt". Many could not let the word "sea" go. It is either sea salt or Himalayan salt - not both.