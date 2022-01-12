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Rx for respiratory health
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163 views • January 12, 2022
I would credit this guy for creating this education on home-brew, do-it-yourself respiratory health, but I don't know where I got it from or who he is. He does, however, look, speak and act like an MD.
Anyway, you can do this with normal over-the-counter stuff from your local stores and it coincides with favorable experiences I have had. Give it a go. Safe, and quite likely effective for a very common assault on our good health ... chest congestion.
One tiny quibble of mine is that we grew from generic salt to a healthier "sea salt", then further evolved to "Himalayan salt". Many could not let the word "sea" go. It is either sea salt or Himalayan salt - not both.
Anyway, you can do this with normal over-the-counter stuff from your local stores and it coincides with favorable experiences I have had. Give it a go. Safe, and quite likely effective for a very common assault on our good health ... chest congestion.
One tiny quibble of mine is that we grew from generic salt to a healthier "sea salt", then further evolved to "Himalayan salt". Many could not let the word "sea" go. It is either sea salt or Himalayan salt - not both.
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