Hezbollah's FPV drone strike on 2 Israeli soldiers in Lebanon - clip 2

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Strikes by Hezbollah's FPV drones on an Israeli tanker and two soldiers in Lebanon.
Recently, more footage of strikes specifically on Israeli army personnel has started to emerge.
Probably, Hezbollah has realized that it's not always possible to inflict significant damage on well-armored APCs and tanks, whereas Israel is less resilient to human losses than to material ones.
@Intelslava