Hezbollah drone impacted a military base in 'Eliakim' to the East of Haifa, several israeli soldiers were injured as per the IOF spokesman

A Hezbollah (Lebanon) drone impacted a military base in “Eliakim” to the East of Haifa, several israeli soldiers were injured as per the IOF spokesman.

Hezbollah: We shot down an Israeli drone, type "Hermes 450", with a "surface-to-air" missile in the airspace of the eastern sector of southern Lebanon, this afternoon.

Earlier today, Zionist forces bombed a headquarters in Beirut. It was not the headquarters of any military unit, nor Hezbollah's political wing, but the headquarters of a children's TV station called Taha TV (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-JxDEXTveaA4yWXxKVZaJg). Hezbollah released a statement, saying : We condemn the brutal and barbaric attack committed by the Israeli enemy by targeting and destroying the building of Taha Children's Channel in an attempt to silence the voice that seeks to bring joy to the hearts of innocent children and draw smiles on their faces after its persistence in targeting children, infants, schools and nurseries.



The fundamental problem here lies in the perception of Hezbollah. The west and Zionists view them as a terrorist group when the reality is, Hezbollah is a holistic socio-political movement which is integrated into all sectors of Lebanese society. They operate TV stations, banks, schools, hospitals, agricultural collectives and much more.



Hezbollah cannot do this without significant support, and since the Zionists consider Hezbollah to be terrorists, they also consider all their supporters to be the same.

Everyone working at the banks, the TV networks, the veterinarians and doctors are all valid targets to the Zionists. Since Hezbollah has so much support, soon, you are targeting entire cities and neighborhoods, as they are full of "terrorist infrastructure."



That is why they are levelling entire neighborhoods with American bombs. This is a war of extermination, portrayed as a few surgical strikes.

Violent Clashes as Israel Expands its Military Incursions Deeper Into Lebanese Territory.

➡️Since this morning, the resistance in Lebanon has confronted new attempts by the occupation army to advance from several different axes on the outskirts of the front border villages with occupied Palestine.

➡️The most violent clashes were witnessed in the area of Tall Shamoun and the outskirts of the towns of Al-Bayada and Shama, and the clashes extended to another axis near Al-Labouneh and Ain Al-Zarqa in the vicinity of the town of Naqoura.

➡️The occupation army has retreated from the outskirts of the border town of Shamaa after violent battles with the resistance since this morning. The occupation forces are now stationed at the triangle of the towns of "Al-Jbeen - Tyre Harfa" as clashes continue.

➡️The retreat comes after intense and violent clashes. Hezbollah has reportedly destroyed Two Merkava tanks on the Shamaa sector.

An official Lebanese source to Al Jazeera: The US ambassador to Beirut presented Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri with a draft proposal for a ceasefire.