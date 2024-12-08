BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Three Israeli air strikes targeted a major government security complex in the Kafr Sousa district of Damascus, setting its buildings on fire
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1266 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • 5 months ago

Three Israeli air strikes targeted a major government security complex in the Kafr Sousa district of Damascus, setting its buildings on fire. 

"Israeli strikes targeted a security complex in Damascus near the former regime's buildings" including intelligence, customs and a military headquarters, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. 

Adding: 

The Syrian military, fearing revenge from the armed opposition, have abandoned their weapons, which are being taken away by looters, a resident of Latakia told RIA Novosti. 

 "The rebels go door to door looking for former Syrian soldiers, so in order to avoid being caught and not to give themselves away, the soldiers throw their uniforms and machine guns literally on the street."

She said it was difficult to estimate the number of such incidents, but in some places in Latakia, weapons were literally lying around on the streets.

Adding: 

The Arab League has called for supporting the Syrian people, including lifting any sanctions imposed on Syria. 

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy