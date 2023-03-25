Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SIGN LANGUAGE INTERPRETED: 1MIN-DEEP FAKE?!! - - IMAGINE
204 views
channel image
BeadHappyDBA
Published 19 hours ago |
Shop nowDonate

WHOO HOO NO WATERMARK, CAN IT BE SO?!

can you see my signing, Loves?! 

love you all IMAGINE PEACE, 

peace is possible

THANK YOU FOR enjoying sign language interpreted content by [email protected]

donations via paaaayyyy paaaaal at my email address above. really appreciate that thank you kindly


AT THE TIME OF THIS UPLOAD I HAVE SPENT MORE TIME ATTEMPTING TO COPY AND PASTE THE SOURCE VIDEO FOR DIRECT ACCESS TO THE VIDEO I RECORDED FOR THIS CREATION THAN I HAD FOR ALL OTHER ASPECTS OF THE VIDEO'S CREATION. UNFORTUNATELY ITS NOT WORKING SO I HAVE LISTED ALL THE INFORMATION BELOW SO THAT YOU CAN FIND IT YOURSELF ON BRIGHTEON. NOT SURE WHAT THE PROBLEM IS....BLESSINGS ON YOUR GOOD DAY, DARLIN'!

Here ya go.....

SOURCE: Brighteon.com

 channel: GoneDark

video date of upload: march 25, 2023

video title: DeepFakes Destroy Reality - Intentionally




Keywords
freedomaipeaceimaginationdeep fakesign languagemental domain

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket