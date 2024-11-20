9/11 - A Tale of Two Towers [2002]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This long but far from boring documentary follows the storylines of a group of survivors from each tower: May Davis Group on floor 87 in the North tower and Euro Brokers on floor 84 in the South tower...
-------
"I find it incredible even today that here was a guy that was 3,500 miles away from me who knew what was happening less than 500 yards from where i was standing" - Janice Brooks