BrightLearn - Back To Eden: A Human Interest Story Of Health And Restoration To Be Found In Herb, Root And Bark by Jethro Kloss

"Back to Eden" by Jethro Kloss is a timeless guide to natural living and healing, deeply rooted in the author's lifelong dedication to holistic health practices. Born in 1863 on a Wisconsin farm, Kloss developed a profound appreciation for the healing power of nature from an early age, learning about herbs and natural remedies from his parents. This knowledge became the cornerstone of his life's work, leading him to advocate for natural healing methods in the face of the era's prevalent drug-based medical practices. The book is a culmination of nearly forty years of research and experience, offering practical, safe and inexpensive remedies derived from nature's bounty, including herbs, roots, barks and leaves. Kloss emphasizes the interconnectedness of the body, mind and spirit, advocating for a lifestyle that includes exercise, fresh air, proper rest and a diet rich in unprocessed, natural foods. His holistic approach extends beyond physical health, addressing the importance of mental and spiritual well-being. Through personal anecdotes and testimonials, Kloss demonstrates the effectiveness of his methods, from curing common ailments to addressing serious health conditions. "Back to Eden" is not just a book but a testament to the enduring belief in the body's innate ability to heal itself when supported by nature's remedies, inspiring generations to embrace a healthier, more harmonious way of life.





