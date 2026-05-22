Minnesota Fraud Crackdown. Fountains in DC! B2T Show, May 21, 2026

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Minnesota Fraud Crackdown as new charges are filed, and criminal cases are decided. Trump now has working Fountains across all of DC and more are coming! Rick covers Trump's progress everywhere.





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Most recent Bible Study Guide: Day 1 — What Is the Rapture? The Biblical Definition | The Rapture: What the Bible Really Says: https://go.faithnfreedom.social/teach-rapture-day1





See the NEW Program Guide https://go.faithnfreedom.social/prog-guide. What is playing now on all three 24/7 channels?





The Latest Faith Blog: Daily Spiritual Growth: Deepen Your Walk with Christ on FaithNFreedom: https://go.faithnfreedom.social/faith-spiritual-growth





See the latest words from the Lord:

- Come and See: Prophetic Word on Israel’s Peace & Revival

https://go.faithnfreedom.social/atg-may6-26

- Don’t Depart from Your First Love: Prophetic Word for Las Vegas:

https://go.faithnfreedom.social/atg-may9-26





New Episodes

Discover recent FaithNFreedomTV episodes uploaded on May 19:

https://go.faithnfreedom.social/guides-247

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