Γιατί κάποιοι ἀνεμβολίαστοι παρουσιάζουν συμπτώματα ἐμβολιασμένων;

Άρχισαν να εισάγουν τα νανοσωματίδια στους οργανισμούς μας χρόνια πριν από τους εμβολιασμούς κατά του Covid! Και εδώ και μια δεκαετία εμφανίστηκε το φαινόμενο του μαγνητισμού σε κάποιους ανθρώπους.
Τὰ ἀντιοξειδωτικά, πολυφαινόλες κλπ λειτουργοῦν ὡς τροχοπέδη στὴν ἡπατικὴ ἀποτοξίνωσι γι’ αὐτὸ καὶ πρέπει νὰ τ’ ἀποφεύγωμε!
Τὸ ἦπαρ λειτουργεῖ διὰ τῆς ὀξειδώσεως!
Μερικὴ ἀπομαγνητοφώνησις στὴν Ἑλληνικὴ γλῶσσα: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AatewUfZ4Z3kmNc1QhRWCMTKV8RHMPD5/view?usp=sharing
ΟΙ ΕΠΙΣΤΗΜΟΝΙΚΕΣ ΠΗΓΕΣ ΤΟΥ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ END GAME: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CzHBUTw7O3XT2-2QiVbxGKylujb7DUiL/view?usp=sharing
ΕΡΕΥΝΑ ΠΕΡΙ ΤΩΝ ΝΑΝΟΣΩΜΑΤΙΔΙΩΝ https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WrtR-NNlyrHUyJweJeNH6EnrX-42bQGK/view?usp=sharing
Partial transliteration in the English language: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12eZAek1Dx9wLbLIYx3IlpNk0NAkPT4V9/view?usp=sharing
Transcripción en español: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LtFu08QQE_KIwbNOWCnz0psgPnWgja2I/view?usp=sharing
Study of lipid nanoparticles: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YyGXmMSQop4-tKdpJmK3pElFrz2fmLvQ/view?usp=sharing
LAS FUENTES CIENTÍFICAS DEL VÍDEO END GAME: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Etbs4zaQndXa16jj923niblMq3EkiYoe/view?usp=sharing
