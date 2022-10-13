Create New Account
Γιατί κάποιοι ἀνεμβολίαστοι παρουσιάζουν συμπτώματα ἐμβολιασμένων;
Κωνσταντῖνος Μαδιᾶς
Published a month ago |

Άρχισαν να εισάγουν τα νανοσωματίδια στους οργανισμούς μας χρόνια πριν από τους εμβολιασμούς κατά του Covid! Και εδώ και μια δεκαετία εμφανίστηκε το φαινόμενο του μαγνητισμού σε κάποιους ανθρώπους.

Τὰ ἀντιοξειδωτικά, πολυφαινόλες κλπ λειτουργοῦν ὡς τροχοπέδη στὴν ἡπατικὴ ἀποτοξίνωσι γι’ αὐτὸ καὶ πρέπει νὰ τ’ ἀποφεύγωμε!

Τὸ ἦπαρ λειτουργεῖ διὰ τῆς ὀξειδώσεως!

Μερικὴ ἀπομαγνητοφώνησις στὴν Ἑλληνικὴ γλῶσσα: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AatewUfZ4Z3kmNc1QhRWCMTKV8RHMPD5/view?usp=sharing

ΟΙ ΕΠΙΣΤΗΜΟΝΙΚΕΣ ΠΗΓΕΣ ΤΟΥ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ END GAME: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CzHBUTw7O3XT2-2QiVbxGKylujb7DUiL/view?usp=sharing

ΕΡΕΥΝΑ ΠΕΡΙ ΤΩΝ ΝΑΝΟΣΩΜΑΤΙΔΙΩΝ https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WrtR-NNlyrHUyJweJeNH6EnrX-42bQGK/view?usp=sharing

Partial transliteration in the English language: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12eZAek1Dx9wLbLIYx3IlpNk0NAkPT4V9/view?usp=sharing

Transcripción en español: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LtFu08QQE_KIwbNOWCnz0psgPnWgja2I/view?usp=sharing

Study of lipid nanoparticles: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YyGXmMSQop4-tKdpJmK3pElFrz2fmLvQ/view?usp=sharing

LAS FUENTES CIENTÍFICAS DEL VÍDEO END GAME: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Etbs4zaQndXa16jj923niblMq3EkiYoe/view?usp=sharing

