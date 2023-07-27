Create New Account
Paul Harvey - If I Was The Deep State 27Jul23
They will most likely cancel all currencies AFTER the US 2024 election.

It will need to be coordinated to prevent capital flight. Whatever is in bank accounts or brokerage accounts will be re-denominated in the new digital currency. The IMF is pushing hard to replace the dollar with its version. The likelihood of the collapse of the IMF and world institutions will probably arrive in 2031.

https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/central-banks/the-cdbd-crisis-of-2025/

There is NO WAY that these people will allow any private cryptocurrency to complete. In addition, the controls that Lagarde is talking about will also be the shutdown the purchase of gold and silver post-2024.

https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/markets-by-sector/precious-metals/gold/will-they-shut-down-gold-cryptocurrencies-with-cbdc/

deepstateamerican

