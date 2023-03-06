Where is the Head of the Snake? NWO Headquarters in Geneva Switzerland? w/ Tribunal Judges

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







Sarah Westall

3/5/2023

We are honored to be joined by three judges from the International Natural and Common Law Tribunal for Public Health and Justice, Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger, Pascal Najadi and Howard Bertram. We discuss the ongoing criminal investigation in Switzerland and the Tribunals goals to bring Justice for the crimes against humanity. We also discuss how Geneva Switzerland may be the headquarters for the entire beast system and their New World Order. You can learn more about the Tribunal at https://exopolitics.blogs.com/international_criminal_co/

