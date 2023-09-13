War Room | Mike Benz The Secret Heart Of The GOP Civil War

This 8-minute interview w/ Steve Bannon today is an excellent supplement to the "West Texas: The Secret Heart Of The GOP Civil War" video below:
The ultimate companion vid to the Ken Paxton impeachment:
2 weeks ago, I covered how the Bush family CIA oil intelligence mafia wants to kill MAGA to keep its energy cartel across the American Empire
Now we learn George P Bush was behind Paxton's ouster
https://x.com/MikeBenzCyber/status/1699985908395606426?s=20
