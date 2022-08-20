Epps directing crowd traffic J6

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"As soon as president trump is finished speaking we are going to the capitol that's where our true problems lie."
"As soon as president trump is done speaking we are going to the capitol that's where our problems are."
"Okay folks, we need your help. As soon as president trump stops speaking we are going to the capitol. The capitol is in that direction. Let people know spread the word."