War for your mind

Flobots - There's a war going on for your mind
Video done on/around August 19, 2014
There's a war going on for your mind, Media mavens mount surgical strikes from Trapper Keeper collages and online magazine racks, Cover girl cutouts throw up pop-up ads, Infecting victims with silicone shrapnel
Worldwide passenger pigeons deploy paratroopers, Now it's raining pornography, Lovers take shelter, Post-production debutantes pursue you in Nascar chariots, They construct ransom letters from biblical passages and bleed mascara into holy water supplies
There's a war going on for your mind, Industry insiders slave test tube babies to corporate crackheads, They flash logos and blast ghettos, Their embroidered neckties say "stop snitchin'", Conscious rappers and whistleblowers get stitches made of acupuncture needles and marionette strings
There is a war going on for your mind, Professional wrestlers and vice presidents want you to believe them, The desert sky is their bluescreen, They superimpose explosions, They shout at you
"Pay no attention to the men behind the barbed curtain, Nor the craters beneath the draped flags, Those hoods are there for your protection, And meteors these days are the size of corpses"
There's a war going on for your mind, We are the insurgents