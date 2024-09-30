







Rapid Fulfillment of Biblical Prophecy Signifies Return of Christ is Near - Barry Stagner









When will Jesus come for His Bride - the Church? The signs are all around us, according to pastor and author Barry Stagner, and the world is moving rapidly toward the moment when Christ makes His glorious appearance. Barry discusses key points in prophetic theology regarding the foretold signs that the End Times are near, and it all centers around what’s happening in Israel. Matthew 24:44 says, “Therefore you also must be ready, for the Son of Man is coming at an hour you do not expect.” The world won’t see it coming! But Barry says the increasingly globalist bent of the world, coupled with the wartime turbulence in the Holy Land, simply proves without a doubt that the Bible is right: Jesus is coming back soon.









The world has plunged deeply into cultural debauchery, as was prophesied would happen right before Christ’s return





The Bible says that the End Times will be like the days of Noah (Matt. 24:37)





A mentality is being instilled on the global stage to prepare people for the Great Tribulation





The Antichrist will arise somewhere from within the Roman Empire area of the world









