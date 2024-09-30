BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Rapid Fulfillment of Biblical Prophecy Signifies Return of Christ is Near - Barry Stagner
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture Mom
Rapid Fulfillment of Biblical Prophecy Signifies Return of Christ is Near - Barry Stagner



When will Jesus come for His Bride - the Church? The signs are all around us, according to pastor and author Barry Stagner, and the world is moving rapidly toward the moment when Christ makes His glorious appearance. Barry discusses key points in prophetic theology regarding the foretold signs that the End Times are near, and it all centers around what’s happening in Israel. Matthew 24:44 says, “Therefore you also must be ready, for the Son of Man is coming at an hour you do not expect.” The world won’t see it coming! But Barry says the increasingly globalist bent of the world, coupled with the wartime turbulence in the Holy Land, simply proves without a doubt that the Bible is right: Jesus is coming back soon.



The world has plunged deeply into cultural debauchery, as was prophesied would happen right before Christ’s return


The Bible says that the End Times will be like the days of Noah (Matt. 24:37)


A mentality is being instilled on the global stage to prepare people for the Great Tribulation


The Antichrist will arise somewhere from within the Roman Empire area of the world



Stand Up Now Apparel (get 10% off and free shipping with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4fGfWCJ

The Time of the Signs book: https://amzn.to/3XYioxs


🔗 CONNECT WITH BARRY STAGNER

Website: https://barrystagner.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pastorbarrystagner/

X: https://x.com/stagner_barry


Artza (get 20% off with code TINA): https://www.artzabox.com/#rfsn=TINA

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

Equipping The Persecuted: https://equippingthepersecuted.org/donate

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina


https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

bibleglobalistprophecyisraeltribulationsatanicluciferianend timesrevelationholy landjesus returntina griffincounter culture mom showbarry stranger
