Del BigTree at the HighWire
Jan 6, 2023
China has finally admitted its zero-Covid approach was a total authoritarian failure by ending the experiment. Yet, an unknown event marketing agency has captured global headlines by stoking fear over ‘mass deaths’ and ‘runaway case counts.’
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2484wc-the-mystery-firm-powering-covid-fear-campaign.html
