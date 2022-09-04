Kubrick & The Illuminati

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Michel Ciment is a famous French film critic and is a Chevalier of the Order of Merit, Chevalier of the Legion of Honour, Officer in the Order of Arts and Letters, and the president of FIPRESCI. For him to come out and expose this is incredible.
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