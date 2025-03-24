The Truth Is Here – Life on Other Planets, UFOs, & AI Panel - By Christine Soltis - Typical Skeptic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
📌 Event Title:
The Truth Is Here – Life on Other Planets, UFOs, & AI Panel
🎤 Hosted By:
🔹 Christine Soltis (Moderator, SolsticeNightSky Productions)
🔹 Live-streamed by: Typical Skeptic Podcast
🔹 Photography by: Kathleen Wilson
👥 Panelists:
Robert Kalil (Host of Typical Skeptic Podcast, researcher, and truth seeker)
Ryan O’Shea (Tech and AI specialist)
Fred Saluga (UFO and cryptid researcher)
Brian Seech (Paranormal and UFO investigator)
James Krug (Space and planetary researcher)
"Welcome to the Life on Other Planets, UFOs, & AI Panel! We’re here at the Bethel Park Library with a dynamic group of panelists discussing some of the most fascinating topics in the world today—extraterrestrial life, UFO sightings, drone tech, artificial intelligence, and where the future is heading. This event is moderated by Christine Soltis of SolsticeNightSky Productions, and I’m excited to be part of this discussion, streaming live on the Typical Skeptic Podcast. Stay tuned, and let’s dive into the unknown!"
📜 Event Disclaimer
"The views, opinions, and theories expressed by panelists in this event do not necessarily reflect those of the organizers, moderators, or hosts. This discussion is for educational and entertainment purposes only. We encourage critical thinking and independent research. The Typical Skeptic Podcast and SolsticeNightSky Productions assume no responsibility for the accuracy of any claims made during this panel. Viewer discretion is advised."
