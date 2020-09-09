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Amazon Bans Int'l Seed Sales: Problem, Reaction, Famine: Technocrats Take Control of Seeds
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51 views • September 09, 2020
Throughout human history, people have brought seed of their favorite foods -- but no longer. The technocrats are now banning international sales of SEEDS on Amazon/Wish, due to the "dangerous Chinese Mystery Seeds" false flag -- even as parts of the US experience seed shortages! This "Problem/Reaction/Famine" dialectic is actively being used in many areas to engineer food shortages ahead, in order to further a technocratic, trans-humanist rewrite of our food system and takeover of society.
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