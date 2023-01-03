Create New Account
We are ENDING the Gift of commercial air travel
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Published Yesterday

"It is NOW Time for global civilization to be GROUNDED. Our Holy Angels will help with this NECESSARY transition. We cannot STRESS this warning enough. It is NOT a SAFE time to fly. The Holy Angels are Working to DISMANTLE the planes midflight. The skies Belong to the Holy Angels." (- Mirrored from Our Twitter Channel)

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.

