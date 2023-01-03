We are ENDING the Gift of commercial air travel

"It is NOW Time for global civilization to be GROUNDED. Our Holy Angels will help with this NECESSARY transition. We cannot STRESS this warning enough. It is NOT a SAFE time to fly. The Holy Angels are Working to DISMANTLE the planes midflight. The skies Belong to the Holy Angels." (- Mirrored from Our Twitter Channel)
We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.