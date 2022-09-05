Glorious Sunrise and Sunset Seen At New Smyrna Beach With Bright Colors Bursting Out

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he colors that were manifesting in the sky Saturday night at sunset and then again Sunday morning at sunrise were glorious. These have been some of the most beautiful colors I’ve seen. This was Saturday night 9-3-2022 at sunset and sunrise at 9-4-2022. God is good all the time. Hallelujah!!!!
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