Woman got Vaxxed at grocery store & hospitalized by Heart Attack & Blood Clots in Lungs

Tweets:

"Chelsea @chatswith_chels • 4/7/21 Went with a gyro for my post-vaccine meal and I gotta say, it did NOT disappoint.

Chelsea @chatswith_chels • 4/7/21 Feeling extremely grateful thinking about the fact that after significant searching and effort, I was finally able to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appts. for every person in my household, so now my dad, brother, and I will all be fully vaccinated by the end of April.

Chelsea @chatswith_chels • 4/1/21 Was finally able to schedule my COVID-19 vaccine today! I've never been more excited for a date than I am for this one with the Kroger pharmacist.

Welp, can't say this is where I pictured being tonight. I felt off today, then around dinner I thought I was having a full on heart attack, so my dad brought me to the ER. They said there's a chance I may have blood clots in my lungs. No answers yet, but hoping for good news."

SOURCE:

https://t.me/covidvaccineinjuries/4650



Mirrored - Boot Camp