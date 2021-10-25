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What Black Lives Matter Must Stop
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61 views • October 25, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3861/my-secret-life-among-animal-fkers-call-in-show-october-11th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3861-my-secret-life-among-animal-fkers-call-in-show-october-11th-2017
Question: “I have had my reservations about child abuse, and for those who have heard too many euphemisms, I am referring to, “inducement of pain in children to correct behavior”. On one side, I have: Common American culture which has been working, for the most part, for quite a while which includes what they like to call corporal punishment. On the other side I have: 1) All of the people who study it saying that it causes actual brain damage 2) The ever-awesome Freedomain Radio which makes an extraordinarily compelling case.”
“When I read once that child abuse causes loss in IQ, I immediately sided against it due to my own beliefs about IQ. When I talk about child abuse with someone who does have a child, I have a clear disadvantage and my views are immediately discounted because I do not yet have children. Honestly, it is not my goal to convince them to stop beating their children, it is my goal to come to a clear conclusion myself. What can we say to those many parents who dismiss me when I speak against child abuse?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3861-my-secret-life-among-animal-fkers-call-in-show-october-11th-2017
Question: “I have had my reservations about child abuse, and for those who have heard too many euphemisms, I am referring to, “inducement of pain in children to correct behavior”. On one side, I have: Common American culture which has been working, for the most part, for quite a while which includes what they like to call corporal punishment. On the other side I have: 1) All of the people who study it saying that it causes actual brain damage 2) The ever-awesome Freedomain Radio which makes an extraordinarily compelling case.”
“When I read once that child abuse causes loss in IQ, I immediately sided against it due to my own beliefs about IQ. When I talk about child abuse with someone who does have a child, I have a clear disadvantage and my views are immediately discounted because I do not yet have children. Honestly, it is not my goal to convince them to stop beating their children, it is my goal to come to a clear conclusion myself. What can we say to those many parents who dismiss me when I speak against child abuse?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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