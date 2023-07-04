Stew Peters Show - LGBT Pedophiles Are Coming For Your Children - California Proposes Child Kidnapping Law

FED-SANCTIONED CHILD TRAFFICKING: CA Law Would Strip Custody From Parents Who Refuse Gender Identity.California is trying to pass a law that would lay a foundation to make child kidnapping legal.
Erin Friday, the cofounder of Our Duty, joins Stew to talk about California’s new anti-family law and how you can protect your children from the LGBT.
At gay Pride parades the LGBT chant “We are coming for your children.”
