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Law of Attraction, Pain and Suffering, Soul Condition
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13 views • May 22, 2022
Original:
https://youtu.be/fTfpo-nMauE
20090207 God's Laws - Law Of Attraction P1
Cut:
51m33s - 57m38s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“IF I’M IN PAIN THEN SOMETHING UNLOVING IS HAPPENING.”
“PAIN TELLS YOU WHEN YOU BREAK A LAW (of Love).”
“SUFFERING IS LONG TERM PAIN.”
https://youtu.be/fTfpo-nMauE
20090207 God's Laws - Law Of Attraction P1
Cut:
51m33s - 57m38s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“IF I’M IN PAIN THEN SOMETHING UNLOVING IS HAPPENING.”
“PAIN TELLS YOU WHEN YOU BREAK A LAW (of Love).”
“SUFFERING IS LONG TERM PAIN.”
Keywords
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