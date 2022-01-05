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Deep State Transhumanists part 5: Becoming 'Gods,' or building 'God'?
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10 views • January 05, 2022
The New American Video, January 4, 2022
Deep State promoters of transhumanism are totalitarians with an affinity for Communist Chinese tyranny who believe that man is evolving through technological and biological upgrades to become like a god, warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in part 5 of his series on transhumanism for Behind The Deep State. Some believe and say publicly that they are actually building an Artificial Intelligence god that should be worshiped. Others believe they will achieve immortality by fusing their consciousness with computers. But like Hegel's outrageous view of the state as god, these horrific and heretical ideas will end in disaster, and the God of the Bible addresses these views directly from Genesis to the New Testament.
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Deep State promoters of transhumanism are totalitarians with an affinity for Communist Chinese tyranny who believe that man is evolving through technological and biological upgrades to become like a god, warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in part 5 of his series on transhumanism for Behind The Deep State. Some believe and say publicly that they are actually building an Artificial Intelligence god that should be worshiped. Others believe they will achieve immortality by fusing their consciousness with computers. But like Hegel's outrageous view of the state as god, these horrific and heretical ideas will end in disaster, and the God of the Bible addresses these views directly from Genesis to the New Testament.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
📲 Let's Connect!
http://www.facebook.com/TheNewAmerican
https://parler.com/profile/TheNewAmerrican
https://twitter.com/NewAmericanMag
https://www.instagram.com/newamericanmag85/
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