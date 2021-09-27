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FLORIDA’S RADICAL NEW COVID PLAN
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has chosen a new Surgeon General, America’s Frontline Doctor, signatory of the Great Barrington Declaration, a UCLA doctor and expert in health policy, Dr. Joseph Ladapo. Listen to his radical plan for the Sunshine State.
#RonDesantis #DrJosephLadapo #AmericasFrontlineDoctors #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW234