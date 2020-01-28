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Why Is Project HAARP So Controversial?
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65 views • January 28, 2020
HAARP is a magnet for the conspiracy theorists who claim it can control the weather, create earthquakes, disrupt worldwide communications and control peoples minds.
So how did a research project into the ionosphere turn to this super machine?.
In this video, we'll look at what HAARP really is and why it has become so controversial.
Bernard Eastlund Patent :
http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Pa...
So how did a research project into the ionosphere turn to this super machine?.
In this video, we'll look at what HAARP really is and why it has become so controversial.
Bernard Eastlund Patent :
http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Pa...
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