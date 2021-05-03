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"THERE IS NO VIRUS!": THE ENSLAVEMENT OF MANKIND IN THE AGE OF FAUCI-ISM [2021-05-02] - G. EDWARD GRIFFIN (VIDEO)
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1234 views • May 03, 2021
"THERE IS NO VIRUS!": THE ENSLAVEMENT OF MANKIND IN THE AGE OF FAUCI-ISM [2021-05-02] - G. EDWARD GRIFFIN (VIDEO)
Josh Sigurdson talks with G. Edward Griffin about the vast psychological, technocratic experiment being played upon the masses via fear as vaccine passports, insane mandates and media fakery rule the day. Not only does legendary author G. Edward Griffin take down the insanity of vaccine passports and expose the propaganda, but when asked about Covid existing (as it has never been isolated), he takes it a step further and says that viruses literally do not exist and are likely simply exosomes which a doctor at the Red Pill Expo who worked with Fauci will be talking about. Another question for Mr. Griffin is whether he still has faith in humanity waking up after more than 60 years speaking the truth publicly.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Josh Sigurdson @ World Alternative Media
https://www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Josh Sigurdson talks with G. Edward Griffin about the vast psychological, technocratic experiment being played upon the masses via fear as vaccine passports, insane mandates and media fakery rule the day. Not only does legendary author G. Edward Griffin take down the insanity of vaccine passports and expose the propaganda, but when asked about Covid existing (as it has never been isolated), he takes it a step further and says that viruses literally do not exist and are likely simply exosomes which a doctor at the Red Pill Expo who worked with Fauci will be talking about. Another question for Mr. Griffin is whether he still has faith in humanity waking up after more than 60 years speaking the truth publicly.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Josh Sigurdson @ World Alternative Media
https://www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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