The Classroom Debate with John Glen Weaver vs Cheap Tricks Ricketts - 2024 Nebraska Primary Debates

Scott: Well there you have it folks, the choice between truth and justice or a corrupt and crazy banana republic.
Scott: Do you think parents should be involved in their kids education or do you want subversive lib-tards screwing up your kids brains? Well there you have it folks, the choice between parental involvement or commie lib-tard indoctrination.
Cheap Tricks Ricketts: So like hey guys its totally super cool to get your kids in school so I can get libtard teachers to indoctrinate your kids on the New World Order agenda. I plan to help the corrupt US Department of Indoctrination block you from any involvement so we can turn your kids into commie freaks because there’s no place like Nebraska.
Scott: Well there you have it folks, the choice between parental involvement or libtard indoctrination.
Vote John Glen Weaver
https://www.weaverforsenate.com/
#nebraska #primarydebate #nebraskaprimary #debate #election #nebraskaelection #goodmorningnebraska #petericketts #donbacon #debfischer #mikeflood #adriansmith #JohnGlenWeaver #danfrei #scottvorhees #kfab #kfak #omaha #omahanebraska #lincoln #lincolnnebraska #election2024 #2024elections #teamricketts #rickettsforsenate #jgweaverne
