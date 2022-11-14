Identifying Why Characters Appear in Your Dreams

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Is a character in your dream showing you a characteristic, representing their role or a phase in the situation? Understand how to identify why characters appear in your dreams.
Other videos on Characters
'Characters' https://youtu.be/MBz-MW5_WNg
'Phases of life or situations' https://youtu.be/lQAd4mZbV-w
'The figure they portray' https://youtu.be/JISWx-uB29U